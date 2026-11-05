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Mir 2.31 Released With Expanded Wayland Protocol Support
2 days ago
Mir 2.31 is now available as the latest feature release for this Canonical/Ubuntu solution for providing C++ libraries to build Wayland-based shells. Mir 2.31 expands its Wayland protocol coverage with adding experimental support for ext_foreign_buffer_v1. With this a client can attach an opaque buffer with contents maintained by the compositor from an image-capture source.