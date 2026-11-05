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Warrington Township police seek suspect accused of stealing package from residence
By Hannah Nguyen,2 days ago
Warrington Township Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect connected with the theft of a package from a residence. The theft occurred at the Newpointe Apartment Complex in the 900 block of Easton Road on or around Oct. 22, police said. The male was wearing a black hoodie displaying the word “FORGIVEN.”