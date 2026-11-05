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The Lee County Leadership Committee is inviting area non-profit organizations to submit proposals for projects that will affect positive change in Lee County
2 days ago
The Lee County Leadership Committee is inviting area non-profit organizations to submit proposals for projects that will affect positive change in Lee County. The HawkEye reports that two project proposals will be selected for implementation by the Lee County Leadership Class of 2027. Proposals should be specific, concise, and attainable within a 12 to 16-week timeframe. Lee County Leadership is a collaborative effort program between the Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce, Lee County Economic Development Group and Southeastern Community College. This program is designed to train emerging leaders in community-based leadership skills, promote community engagement and increase capacity among community members for addressing common issues and problems. The current class is made up of 10 participants. Classes and events are held in various locations throughout the area through May of next year. Organizations wishing to submit a project for consideration may contact the Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce; the deadline is Monday.