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The Lee County Board of Supervisors held a question and answer session last night on the proposed Mesabi Metallics $15 billion steel plant
2 days ago
The Lee County Board of Supervisors held a question and answer session last night on the proposed Mesabi Metallics $15 billion steel plant. It would be the largest steel plant ever in the U.S. It’s expected to be online by 2030, bringing with it 1,700 permanent jobs. KWQC-TV News reports that Mesabi Metallics President & CEO Joe Broking introduced the Q&A by explaining the history of the company, which is owned by an Indian company known as the Essar Group. Broking explained the process behind making steel. He says the company has a more eco-friendly process, cutting carbon output by 60-70%. The company has filed its preliminary air permit for the facility, complying with state and federal regulations in air and water. Broking said utility rate increases would be handled by the company and would not be passed onto Iowans. He expects roughly $95 billion in economic impact over the life of the project, committing to paying $48 an hour for workers in what he called “family-sustaining jobs.” Concerns were brought up by attendees about topics ranging from infrastructure requirements to travel material for the facility. The target is to break ground on the facility by the end of 2027.