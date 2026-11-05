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Generations Launches Holiday Campaign to Help 265 Seniors Awaiting Meals
2 days ago
Generations has launched its “No One Goes Hungry” holiday fundraising campaign to help homebound older adults receive home-delivered meals in Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike counties. The agency says 265 people are currently on a waiting list. Meal costs have increased 30 percent in recent years, while government funding has not kept pace. Donations raised through the holiday season will help reduce that waiting list and provide meals to local seniors. To contribute, visit generationsnetwork.org.