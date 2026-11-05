undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jasper Rubber Returns to Work as New Owner Plans $4 Million Investment
2 days ago
More than 100 employees are back at work at Jasper Rubber Products, and new owner Press-Seal Corporation plans to invest $4 million in the facility through 2028. The company expects employment to reach about 200 by July 2028. A second shift is scheduled to restart before the end of this year, followed by a third shift early in 2027. Upgrades include new equipment and improvements to the plant. The plastics operation has already resumed production, and Press-Seal is moving a water-gasket production line to Jasper.