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Indiana Executes Jeffrey Weisheit for Murders of Two Evansville Children
2 days ago
Indiana carried out the execution of Jeffrey Weisheit early this morning, according to statements from Governor Mike Braun and Attorney General Todd Rokita. Weisheit was convicted in 2013 of two counts of murder and arson in the deaths of siblings Alyssa and Caleb Lynch, who died in an intentionally set fire at their Evansville home in April 2010. Braun said the sentence remained intact following multiple state and federal court reviews, and the State Parole Board unanimously recommended denying clemency. Rokita thanked his appeals team and Department of Correction staff, and expressed sympathy for the children’s families.