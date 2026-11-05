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Governor Braun Extends Fuel Tax Relief Through December 4
2 days ago
Governor Mike Braun has extended Indiana’s fuel tax relief through December 4th. New executive orders continue the statewide energy emergency and suspend collection of the Gasoline Excise Tax and Gasoline Usage Tax in all 92 counties. The orders also continue allowing farmers and timber harvesters to use dyed diesel in qualifying highway vehicles involved in their operations. Braun says state reserves will help protect local government funding and keep road projects and maintenance on schedule.