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England’s Energy Independence Bill Is a Death Sentence to Their Domestic Production, and Increases Costs
By Clark Savage,2 days ago
On November 4, 2026, the UK Labour government under Prime Minister Andy Burnham introduced its Energy Independence Bill. Scottish Conservative MP Douglas Lumsden stood outside Parliament holding the bill and called it exactly what it is: a “death knell” for Aberdeen and the North Sea oil and gas industry.X.