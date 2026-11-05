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Getafe vs Brighton Today: Europa Conference League Preview, Team News & TV Info
By Edward Perovic,2 days ago
Brighton travel to Spain on Thursday looking to extend an impressive European defensive record, but Getafe have found some momentum at just the right time. Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton side have yet to concede in four European matches this season, while José Bordalás’ Getafe produced a dramatic comeback against Sevilla at the weekend. Here’s the latest Brighton and European football news, including team updates, probable lineups and how to watch.