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Officials investigating after threats made toward Vinita High School
By Christopher Moore,2 days ago
VINITA, Okla. — Officials are taking precautions after they say threats were made toward Vinita High School. In a statement from Vinita Public Schools Superintendent, Rusty Rankin, he says the incident came from a person outside the district involving a phone that was lost or stolen. When contact was made, the person who answered the phone made threats toward the school.