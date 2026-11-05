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‘Taking care of our own’: Sua Sponte Foundation supports Hunter AAF Rangers, Gold Star families
By Vincent Hill,2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For those who have served under the nation’s toughest conditions, often the people best equipped to help are the ones who have lived it themselves. Few understand that reality better than Art Attaway. A veteran Army Ranger, Attaway has lived by the Ranger Creed — a standard that demands intestinal fortitude, brotherhood and relentless dedication to the mission.