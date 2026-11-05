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INDIANA COUNTY NAACP ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON 2026 FREEDOM FUND BANQUET
2 days ago
The Indiana County Chapter of the NAACP has announced its 39th annual Freedom Fund Banquet. The theme for this year’s event is “We The People: Reimagined”, which has been described by the group in its news release as “a movement toward mental well-being and a renewed vision of freedom and justice that includes us all.” The guest speaker for this year’s event will be Dr. Miko Rose, the founding Dean of IUP’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.
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