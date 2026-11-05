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Hundreds of Ice Age engravings discovered in a Catalan cave visitors walked past for decades
By Dario Radley,3 days ago
Researchers have identified 280 Ice Age engravings inside Cova de la Font Major, a cave in Catalonia, Spain, which people have been visiting since the 12th century. The markings include 55 animal figures along with a wide range of abstract shapes and signs carved into the walls. This makes the cave home to the third-largest collection of Palaeolithic cave art along the Mediterranean side of the Iberian Peninsula. The team published the results in the journal Antiquity after studying the engraved surfaces across the cave.
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