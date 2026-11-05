undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Good Samaritan Rescued 3 From Boat That Caught Fire And Sank Offshore California
2 days ago
Three people were rescued by a good Samaritan Friday after their boat caught fire offshore California, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco received a distress call shortly before noon on Friday from a good Samaritan vessel that reported seeing smoke coming from a 32-foot vessel approximately five miles west of Stinson Beach, and a person on board waving their arms.