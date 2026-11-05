undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Christian County Agribusiness Association Leading Grain Rescue Fundraising
By News Edge Newsroom,2 days ago
The Christian County Agribusiness Association is looking for community partners to help purchase a grain vac rescue system for the Christian County Rescue Squad. Agribusiness Association President Taylor Hancock says he and other community leaders have been meeting to determine what the rescue squad needs. Hancock says the association is...