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University reflects on FY26 at BOT meeting, offers voluntary separation for select faculty
By Lorelei Robertson,2 days ago
At its recent quarterly meeting in October, Clemson’s board of trustees posted updates on fiscal year 2026, specifically announcing a limited voluntary separation program for eligible faculty and staff. Participation will allow long-term employees to retire or separate from the University. As of Oct. 22, entry into the program...