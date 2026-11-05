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Employee Accused of Entering Restricted Office, Altering His Personnel File Arrested for Commercial Burglary
By NEA Report,2 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. — An employee accused of entering a restricted office at a Jonesboro business and replacing a required test in his personnel file faces commercial burglary and falsifying business records charges, according to a probable cause affidavit. Franklin Rashad Harris appeared before Special Judge Barbara Halsey on Nov....
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