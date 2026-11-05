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Nine-goal nightmare! Lens defender left 'shocked and downbeat' after home humiliation
By Alvino Hanafi,2 days ago
Aguilar picks through ruins of nine-goal nightmare. RC Lens defender Ruben Aguilar faced the grim reality of a harrowing European evening at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Yannick Cahuzac's backline was completely dismantled by a ruthless Como attack, conceding three goals before the break and six more in a catastrophic second period.