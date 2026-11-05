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Furious Scott McTominay demands reflection after Napoli's 4-1 humiliation at Porto
By Donny Afroni,2 days ago
The atmosphere surrounding Napoli has reached a boiling point following a comprehensive 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Porto in the Champions League. Despite Scott McTominay finding the back of the net to briefly restore parity at 1-1, the Italian side collapsed in spectacular fashion at the Estadio do Dragao. Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle, a visibly shaken McTominay did not attempt to hide his disappointment.