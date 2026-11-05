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How to get Everton vs Liverpool tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By Samodra Adi Cipta,2 days ago
In their most recent Premier League meeting in April 2026, Liverpool secured a narrow 2-1 victory away against Everton. That historic fixture marked the first-ever competitive Merseyside derby played at Everton's new ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets...