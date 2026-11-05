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Voters Approve $19 Million Mid-Prairie Bond Referendum
By Brendan Schnoebelen,2 days ago
Votes have been cast and the results are in for the $19 million Mid-Prairie Community School District bond referendum. Out of 3,670 total votes, 2,445 voted “Yes” or 66.62%, while 1,225 voted “No” or 33.38%. Having met the 60% threshold, the referendum is approved. The ballot breakdown consists of: 2,938 votes cast in Washington County, 645 in Johnson County, and 87 in Iowa County.