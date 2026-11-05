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Showers, fog clear this morning as sunny, cooler weekend approaches
By ABC 33/40,2 days ago
What is the chance of development for the subtropical low south of Bermuda?. What temperature is expected in North Alabama early Sunday morning?. RADAR CHECK: Showers continue this morning across parts of Southeast Alabama ahead of a surface front; to north there is a dense fog advisory for much of North, West, and Southwest Alabama where visibilities are very limited. Showers and fog will go away later this morning; we expect a partly sunny sky this afternoon with a high in the 70s.
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