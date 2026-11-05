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Sports, November 5th
By Slaten Swords,2 days ago
The championship matches for all five classes are now set after a full day of semifinal contests yesterday. Here’s how everything played out. In Class 5A, #1 Waukee Northwest is still eyeing to defend their championship from last year after sweeping Iowa City West in the opening game of the day. Piper Ladwig had a complete game, tabbing 11 kills and four blocks for the Wolves. On the bottom half of the bracket, #2 Dallas Center-Grimes was almost on the wrong side of a reverse sweep, but the Mustangs took the tiebreaker set over #3 Ankeny, 15-11. Madison Messerly collected 15 kills in the winning effort.