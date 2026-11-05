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Minnesota man found guilty of threatening then-U.S. Attorney General Bondi online
By Mike Bunge,2 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A federal jury found a 30-year-old man guilty of making an online threat against then-U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi. Tyler Maxon Avalos was convicted of interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person. U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen said the verdict reflects ongoing efforts to prosecute those who threaten violence in politics.
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