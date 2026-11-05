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Mild conditions before a drastic cold plunge
By Reagan Hurt,2 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll see the last day of mild temperatures for your Thursday with afternoon highs slightly above average in the upper 60s. A cold airmass is heading towards the region to cause temperatures to plummet as we look toward the weekend. Afternoon highs drop about 10 degrees to the upper 50s, and morning lows will shoot down into the 30s. This brings frost and freeze potentials to the region, especially in rural areas.
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