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NHL Predictions: Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators, Odds and Picks – November 5
By Braden Morrison,2 days ago
We have a Central Division tilt Thursday with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Nashville Predators for their second matchup early on in this season with NHL Predictions here at Last Word On Hockey. After splitting the season series last season, the Avalanche will look to bounce back from a 6-2 shellacking by the Predators in Nashville earlier this year. Let’s get into it, and be sure to stay tuned for more predictions throughout the season, as our writers break down the matchups throughout the 2026-2027 campaign.