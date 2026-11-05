undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Taylorville Food Pantry Seeks Thanksgiving Food Donations
By Reid Kamhi,2 days ago
The Taylorville Food Pantry is calling on the community to support their efforts to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. They will accept turkeys for donation starting this Tuesday and distribute them the following week. The food pantry is off to a strong start with the effort, though. Speaking on the WTIM Morning Show, co-coordinator Amy Hagen said it’s thanks to a recent campaign by the Taylorville High School’s student council.
1