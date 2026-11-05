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Surfin’ Turkey 5K returns to Hatteras Village on Thanksgiving Day to support local students
By Joy Crist,2 days ago
The 15th annual Surfin’ Turkey 5K and Puppy Drum Fun Run will return to Hatteras Village on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, raising funds for educational programs and enrichment opportunities for Hatteras Island students. Organized by the Hatteras Island Youth Education Fund (HIYEF), the annual event is the nonprofit organization’s...