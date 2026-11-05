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Flock Drone Chief Sidhu Quits for a16z, Alpha Still in Early Access
By Haye Kesteloo,2 days ago
Rahul Sidhu, the former police officer who sold his drone startup Aerodome to Flock Safety for more than $300 million in October 2024, is leaving Flock to join Andreessen Horowitz’s American Dynamism team as an entrepreneur-in-residence. Sidhu announced the move on LinkedIn on Monday, November 2, writing that two years after the sale he is leaving the drone business “in good hands,” and that a long-awaited honeymoon comes first.