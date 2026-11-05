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Tether USAT vs USDT: What's Different and Who Can Use It
By Vuksan Djurcevic,2 days ago
Tether's US-regulated dollar token, USAT, held roughly $187.2 million in circulating supply in early November 2026, nine months after it went live (source: DefiLlama). Stablecoin Insider tracks every regulated dollar token from issuance structure through to redemption mechanics so that operators can separate compliance marketing from actual legal standing. USDT,...