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Midwest Partnership Recaps Manufacturing Day
By Marcus Mackey,2 days ago
Midwest Partnership recently held their third Manufacturing Day, where they take high school students to local manufacturers. Executive Director Brenda Dudley says that they took 24 students to three different local manufacturers, which included Early Morning Harvest, Nutriom/OvaEasy, and P.S. Manufacturing. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the manufacturers shared about the manufacturing process, daily operations and career opportunities that can be found in their fields. Dudley mentions that the day plays an important role in the regional economy, by investing in local communities, providing jobs, and supporting other local businesses.