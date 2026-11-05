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Guthrie County Engineer on Improved Surface of P28/Wagon Road After Project
By Marcus Mackey,2 days ago
This summer the major construction project in Guthrie County was the asphalt rehabilitation project on County Road P28/Wagon Road. Guthrie County Engineer Josh Sebern says that the project occurred from Stuart to Monteith Road, and finally completed within the last month. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that it was a much needed project.