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MAGA Sheriff Loses Job to Nerd, Arch Construction Could Begin Today, and the Taco Bell 5K Will Return on Black Friday
By Andrew Beaujon,2 days ago
Good morning. Some rain this morning, then cloudy with a high around 76. Rain is possible again overnight, with a low near 61. 🌎 How well do you know the District? Play our geography game and test your local knowledge. 📫 You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below. This roundup is available as a morning email newsletter. Sign up here.