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Blue Devils 2-0 After Blowout of Lincoln Land CC…RLC Opens With Win
By WJBD Staff,2 days ago
The KC Blue Devils improved to 2-0 last night with a 103-54 blowout of Lincoln Land. KC opened the game on a 21-2 run and never looked back. Dhani Flannigan had his 2nd big game of the season pouring in 28. Hayden Huels, Maddox Ritzel and Mason Williams had 11 each and Kameron Eutsey added 10 off the bench. KC will be back at it Saturday at home when they host Brescia University at 2pm. You can listen on WJBD or watch the stream on the KC Fan Huddle Page.