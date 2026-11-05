undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Drugs, Guns, Ammo, Cash Seized, 89 Arrested at Texas Border During Two-Week Operation Southern Surge
By Randy Clark,2 days ago
Federal law enforcement officials announced the results of Operation Southern Surge during a Monday press conference in Laredo, Texas. The operation was described by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a coordinated Homeland Security Task Force effort that has netted more than 1,600 pounds of drugs, 15 firearms, and over $360,000 in cash since mid-October.
5