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Mark Ruffalo Pushes Petition Urging House Democrats to Reject Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker: ‘Simply Not the Right Choice’
By Simon Kent,2 days ago
Disney’s Marvel movie star Mark Ruffalo is crashing the Democrats’ midterm party, pushing a petition meant to put pressure on U.S. House Democrats to not vote House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as House Speaker. The Brooklyn, New York-born Jeffries has long been a staunch supporter of Israel...