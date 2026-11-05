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Blockchain Association and Crypto Council Challenge Illinois
By Archisha Mondal,3 days ago
The Blockchain Association and Crypto Council challenge Illinois's Digital Asset Tax Act. Here's why this could reshape crypto regulations. Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Blockchain Association and Crypto Council file against Illinois tax law. The motion argues the law unfairly targets digital assets. This legal challenge could influence future...