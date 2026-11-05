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Helicopter Goes Down Near Key Biscayne, One Feared Dead in Water Crash
By Carlos Mendez,2 days ago
A helicopter went down in the water near Key Biscayne late Wednesday morning, prompting a multi-agency emergency response and leaving conflicting early reports about how many people were hurt — or worse. Miami-Dade crews responded to reports of the crash off Key Biscayne after 11 a.m., with officials saying the cause remained unknown in the hours afterward.