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Cincinnati Archdiocese Says Fr. Martin Bachman Has No Faculties or Assignment
By Jared Bishop,2 days ago
Fr. Martin Bachman has resigned as parochial vicar of the Our Lady of Fatima Family of Parishes and currently has no priestly faculties or assignment, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati says. The archdiocese confirmed the change after WCPO 9 reported that Bachman had requested to step away from active ministry. He remains a priest; the archdiocese has not disclosed when he submitted his resignation or what prompted it. WCPO 9’s report said his name had disappeared from a family parish bulletin shortly before the resignation became public.