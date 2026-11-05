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Dumont Democrats Oust Two GOP Incumbents, Seize Control of Borough Council
By Javier Reyes,2 days ago
Dumont voters handed Democrats control of their borough council, with challengers Maryann Russini and Diana Englese both unseating sitting Republican council members in results reported Tuesday night. The wins break what had been a 4-2 Republican majority on the six-member council heading into the election. Russini defeated Republican incumbent Kenneth...