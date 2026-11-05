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Ex-Steelers Veteran Starter Joins NFC Foe
By Dave Holcomb,2 days ago
Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has found his next NFL opportunity. According to the NFL transaction wire, Ekuale signed a contract with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. The veteran will join the Commanders practice squad. Washington had an opening on the squad with the promotion of fellow defensive tackle Ricky Barber to the active roster.