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Chiefs Travis Kelce Breaks With Patrick Mahomes on Controversial Play
By Nathan Dougherty,2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce disagrees with Patrick Mahomes on the controversial play that sealed their loss to the Denver Broncos last week. The Chiefs drove to the goal line for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown in the closing seconds of the game, but were flagged for a critical false start penalty and then came up short on fourth down. Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid spoke out against the controversial call, but Kelce said this week that he agreed with officials who threw the flag.