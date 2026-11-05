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Lions seek third seed from District 13-4A Division II for playoffs as Salado visits in home finale
By Derrick Stuckly,2 days ago
With their 18th consecutive trip to the playoffs secure, all that’s left for the Brownwood Lions is to determine which seed from District 13-4A Division II they will earn. That will be decided at 7 p.m. Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium when the Salado Eagles visit in the home, district, and regular season finale.