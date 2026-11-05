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Paulding FFA Receives National Award at 99th Annual FFA National Convention
By News Submissions,2 days ago
Indianapolis, Indiana was filled with a sea of blue jackets from October 20th through October 24th. Thousands of FFA chapters from across the nation, including 11 Paulding FFA members, their 2 advisors, and 1 chaperone who traveled to Indianapolis for the 99th Annual National FFA Convention. Our members had a busy schedule full of educational and leadership experiences that allowed them to learn more about agriculture industry and FFA. On October 20th, members departed Paulding HS and had a busy day touring J&M manufacturing and the Coopers Turkey Processing Plant. They then got to go shopping and spend the evening at Topgolf. After golfing, members headed to their hotel to wind down for the night.
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