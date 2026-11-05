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Water Restrictions Upgraded to Stage 1
2 days ago
Charlotte Water has moved to Low Inflow Protocol Stage 1, making water conservation voluntary as conditions improve across the Catawba-Wateree River Basin. The utility credited customers with helping the region meet its water-use reduction goals. Although mandatory restrictions have been lifted, Charlotte Water encourages residents to continue conserving water by following recommended outdoor watering schedules, watering before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m., repairing leaks promptly and avoiding unnecessary water use.