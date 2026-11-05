undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Toledo Uses A Persistent Running Attack To Rocket Past Sacramento State Hornets, 20-17
By University of Toledo Athletics,2 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The University of Toledo football team is coming home from California with their seventh win of the season after defeating Sacramento State 20-17 on Wednesday at Hornet Stadium. The Rockets (7-2, 4-1 MAC) overcame a slow start behind stifling defense and a persistent running attack, flipping...