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A Charity's Treasurer Allegedly Moved $49K Through Bank Accounts. Then Police Found Apple Cash Payments
2 days ago
A Pennsylvania nonprofit's treasurer is accused of diverting $49,570 from the organization through unauthorized bank transfers and cash withdrawals. Investigators say some of the money passed through two other people before reaching her personal accounts, including payments made using Apple Cash. Corrie Lynn Lingenfelter, 36, of Carlisle, was arrested November...
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