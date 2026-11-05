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Philomena Cunk has launched a Letterboxd account: “I ate Revels and was sick in my lap”
By Ali Shutler,2 days ago
Philomena Cunk has launched a Letterboxd account ahead of new series Cunk On Cinema. The Diane Morgan character originally appeared as a segment Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe before going it alone in a run of satirical mockumentaries including 2018’s Cunk On Britain, 2022’s Cunk On Earth and Cunk On Life, which was released in 2024.