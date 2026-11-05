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Kirkwood Community College’s $88-million Bond Passed by Voters
By Jennifer Wilkerson,2 days ago
The Kirkwood Community College $88-million bond issue for instruction space, laboratories, technology and other facility improvements passed with 69-percent of voters in favor. Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center Director Tera Pickens shares what the bond will do for the Washington campus, “For our local Washington students, of course we have...